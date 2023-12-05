Tuesday's game between the Fresno State Bulldogs (3-4) and the Idaho State Bengals (4-4) at Save Mart Center has a projected final score of 73-67 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Fresno State squad securing the victory. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on December 5.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Idaho State vs. Fresno State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Fresno, California

Fresno, California Venue: Save Mart Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Idaho State vs. Fresno State Score Prediction

Prediction: Fresno State 73, Idaho State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Idaho State vs. Fresno State

Computer Predicted Spread: Fresno State (-6.4)

Fresno State (-6.4) Computer Predicted Total: 139.5

Fresno State has compiled a 1-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Idaho State is 2-3-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Bulldogs are 4-1-0 and the Bengals are 3-2-0.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Idaho State Performance Insights

The Bengals outscore opponents by 7.7 points per game (posting 69.1 points per game, 286th in college basketball, and giving up 61.4 per contest, 17th in college basketball) and have a +62 scoring differential.

Idaho State is 268th in the nation at 31.0 rebounds per game. That's 3.5 more than the 27.5 its opponents average.

Idaho State hits 6.0 three-pointers per game (286th in college basketball), 1.2 more than its opponents. It shoots 32.0% from deep (223rd in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 28.6%.

Idaho State has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (225th in college basketball) while forcing 12.3 (171st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.