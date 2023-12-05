The Fresno State Bulldogs (3-1) will play the Idaho State Bengals (3-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available via MW Network.

Idaho State vs. Fresno State Game Information

Idaho State Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Hill: 14.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 6.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Xavier Dusell: 14.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Leo Colimerio: 6.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Eduardo Andre: 8.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Donavan Yap: 13.0 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Fresno State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Hill: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jemarl Baker Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Andre: 8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Isaih Moore: 11.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Anthony Holland: 6.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Idaho State vs. Fresno State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Fresno State Rank Fresno State AVG Idaho State AVG Idaho State Rank
342nd 63.7 Points Scored 69.2 241st
52nd 65.7 Points Allowed 71.0 207th
356th 27.5 Rebounds 28.5 328th
317th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 6.9 302nd
237th 6.8 3pt Made 7.7 134th
237th 12.3 Assists 12.2 249th
51st 10.6 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

