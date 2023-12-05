The Fresno State Bulldogs (3-1) will play the Idaho State Bengals (3-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available via MW Network.

Idaho State vs. Fresno State Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: MW Network

Idaho State Players to Watch

Isaiah Hill: 14.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 6.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 6.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Xavier Dusell: 14.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Leo Colimerio: 6.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Eduardo Andre: 8.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

8.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK Donavan Yap: 13.0 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Fresno State Top Players (2022-23)

Hill: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jemarl Baker Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Andre: 8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK Isaih Moore: 11.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Anthony Holland: 6.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Idaho State vs. Fresno State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Fresno State Rank Fresno State AVG Idaho State AVG Idaho State Rank 342nd 63.7 Points Scored 69.2 241st 52nd 65.7 Points Allowed 71.0 207th 356th 27.5 Rebounds 28.5 328th 317th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 6.9 302nd 237th 6.8 3pt Made 7.7 134th 237th 12.3 Assists 12.2 249th 51st 10.6 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

