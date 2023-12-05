Idaho State vs. Fresno State December 5 Tickets & Start Time
The Fresno State Bulldogs (3-1) will play the Idaho State Bengals (3-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available via MW Network.
Idaho State vs. Fresno State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
Idaho State Players to Watch
- Isaiah Hill: 14.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 6.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Xavier Dusell: 14.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Leo Colimerio: 6.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Eduardo Andre: 8.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Donavan Yap: 13.0 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
Fresno State Top Players (2022-23)
- Hill: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jemarl Baker Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Andre: 8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Isaih Moore: 11.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Anthony Holland: 6.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Idaho State vs. Fresno State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Fresno State Rank
|Fresno State AVG
|Idaho State AVG
|Idaho State Rank
|342nd
|63.7
|Points Scored
|69.2
|241st
|52nd
|65.7
|Points Allowed
|71.0
|207th
|356th
|27.5
|Rebounds
|28.5
|328th
|317th
|6.7
|Off. Rebounds
|6.9
|302nd
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|237th
|12.3
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|51st
|10.6
|Turnovers
|10.8
|72nd
