The Fresno State Bulldogs (3-4) are 9.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Idaho State Bengals (4-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Save Mart Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network. The matchup has an over/under of 130.5 points.

Idaho State vs. Fresno State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Fresno, California

Fresno, California Venue: Save Mart Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Fresno State -9.5 130.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bengals Betting Records & Stats

Idaho State has played three games this season that finished with a point total higher than 130.5 points.

The average over/under for Idaho State's outings this season is 130.5, the same as this game's total.

Idaho State is 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

Fresno State has had less success against the spread than Idaho State this season, putting up an ATS record of 1-4-0, as opposed to the 2-3-0 mark of Idaho State.

Idaho State vs. Fresno State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 130.5 % of Games Over 130.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Fresno State 5 100% 71.3 140.4 76.9 138.3 140.7 Idaho State 3 60% 69.1 140.4 61.4 138.3 131.9

Additional Idaho State Insights & Trends

The Bengals' 69.1 points per game are 7.8 fewer points than the 76.9 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Idaho State vs. Fresno State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Fresno State 1-4-0 1-0 4-1-0 Idaho State 2-3-0 0-1 3-2-0

Idaho State vs. Fresno State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Fresno State Idaho State 7-7 Home Record 7-7 4-9 Away Record 4-12 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 4-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 63.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.6 65.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-3-0

