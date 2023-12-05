Idaho vs. Pacific December 5 Tickets & Start Time
The Idaho Vandals (2-2) play the Pacific Tigers (2-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Idaho vs. Pacific Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Idaho Games
- November 22 at Seattle U
- December 2 at home vs Cal Poly
- November 29 at home vs Denver
- November 24 at UCSD
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Idaho Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaac Jones: 19.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Divant'e Moffitt: 18.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nigel Burris: 8.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Yusef Salih: 6.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Rashad Smith: 4.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Pacific Players to Watch
- Julius Mims: 10.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Terren Frank: 12.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- D'Angelo Minnis: 6.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Quinn Denker: 10.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kyson Rose: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Idaho vs. Pacific Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Idaho Rank
|Idaho AVG
|Pacific AVG
|Pacific Rank
|144th
|73.0
|Points Scored
|75.8
|77th
|262nd
|72.9
|Points Allowed
|77.7
|347th
|349th
|27.8
|Rebounds
|27.9
|347th
|338th
|6.1
|Off. Rebounds
|6.2
|334th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|9.0
|35th
|274th
|11.9
|Assists
|12.6
|211th
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|11.2
|113th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.