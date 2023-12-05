The Idaho Vandals (2-2) play the Pacific Tigers (2-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Idaho vs. Pacific Game Information

Idaho Top Players (2022-23)

Isaac Jones: 19.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

19.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Divant'e Moffitt: 18.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Nigel Burris: 8.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Yusef Salih: 6.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Rashad Smith: 4.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Pacific Players to Watch

Julius Mims: 10.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.3 BLK

10.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.3 BLK Terren Frank: 12.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK D'Angelo Minnis: 6.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Quinn Denker: 10.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Kyson Rose: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Idaho vs. Pacific Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Idaho Rank Idaho AVG Pacific AVG Pacific Rank 144th 73.0 Points Scored 75.8 77th 262nd 72.9 Points Allowed 77.7 347th 349th 27.8 Rebounds 27.9 347th 338th 6.1 Off. Rebounds 6.2 334th 237th 6.8 3pt Made 9.0 35th 274th 11.9 Assists 12.6 211th 84th 10.9 Turnovers 11.2 113th

