The Idaho Vandals (4-4) and the Pacific Tigers (4-5) take the floor at ICCU Arena on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no set line. The point total for the matchup is set at 142.5.

Idaho vs. Pacific Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Moscow, Idaho

Moscow, Idaho Venue: ICCU Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set 142.5

Idaho Betting Records & Stats

Idaho and its opponents have gone over 142.5 combined points in five of six games this season.

Idaho's contests this year have an average total of 143.4, 0.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Vandals' ATS record is 3-3-0 this season.

Idaho won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Vandals have played as a favorite of -120 or more once this season and won that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Idaho has a 54.5% chance to win.

Idaho vs. Pacific Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Idaho 5 83.3% 74.3 140.9 69.1 144 142.2 Pacific 5 55.6% 66.6 140.9 74.9 144 146.5

Additional Idaho Insights & Trends

The Vandals score 74.3 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 74.9 the Tigers give up.

Idaho vs. Pacific Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Idaho 3-3-0 4-2-0 Pacific 1-8-0 2-7-0

Idaho vs. Pacific Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Idaho Pacific 6-10 Home Record 7-10 4-11 Away Record 7-7 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 5-8-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 76.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.2 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.9 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

