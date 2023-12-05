Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Jefferson County, Idaho today? We've got you covered.
Jefferson County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rigby High School at Bonneville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Idaho Falls, ID
- Conference: High Country Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
American Falls High School at West Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Terreton, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
