Julius Randle and the rest of the New York Knicks will be facing off versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 119-106 win over the Raptors (his last action) Randle put up 20 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

With prop bets in place for Randle, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 20.4 23.3 Rebounds 9.5 10.2 9.9 Assists 4.5 5.5 6.1 PRA -- 36.1 39.3 PR -- 30.6 33.2 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.6



Julius Randle Insights vs. the Bucks

Randle has taken 17.4 shots per game this season and made 7.2 per game, which account for 19.3% and 17.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 11.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

Randle's Knicks average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Bucks are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 104.3 possessions per contest.

The Bucks allow 118.1 points per game, 23rd-ranked in the league.

The Bucks concede 44.4 rebounds per game, ranking 18th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Bucks are 18th in the league, giving up 26.4 per game.

The Bucks are the 18th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Julius Randle vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/3/2023 39 16 12 5 1 0 2

