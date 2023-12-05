Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kootenai County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Kootenai County, Idaho? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kootenai County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Kootenai High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Harrison, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Timberlake High School at West Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Spokane, WA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sandpoint High School at Coeur d'Alene High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Coeur d Alene, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.