Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Latah County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:33 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Latah County, Idaho today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Latah County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Deary High School at Highland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Craigmont, ID
- Conference: White Pine Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kendrick Senior High School at Nezperce High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Nezperce, ID
- Conference: White Pine Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Troy Senior High School at Genesee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Genesee, ID
- Conference: White Pine Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Potlatch Senior High School at Logos School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Moscow, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.