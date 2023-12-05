Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lewis County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:33 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Lewis County, Idaho today? We've got the information.
Lewis County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Deary High School at Highland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Craigmont, ID
- Conference: White Pine Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kendrick Senior High School at Nezperce High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Nezperce, ID
- Conference: White Pine Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
