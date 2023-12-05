Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Madison County, Idaho today? We have what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Idaho Falls High School at Madison High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Rexburg, ID
- Conference: High Country Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.