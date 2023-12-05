Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nez Perce County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:33 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Nez Perce County, Idaho, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Nez Perce County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Prairie High School at Lapwai High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Lapwai, ID
- Conference: White Pine Conference
