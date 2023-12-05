We have high school basketball competition in Payette County, Idaho today, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Payette County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Vale High School at Payette High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 5

7:30 PM MT on December 5 Location: Payette, ID

Payette, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Fruitland High School at Baker High School