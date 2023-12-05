Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Payette County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Payette County, Idaho today, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Payette County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vale High School at Payette High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Payette, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fruitland High School at Baker High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Baker City, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
