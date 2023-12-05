Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Twin Falls County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Twin Falls County, Idaho today, we've got the information.
Twin Falls County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Twin Falls High School at Wood River High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Hailey, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
