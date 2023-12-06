Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Boise County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Boise County, Idaho today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Boise County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Horseshoe Bend High School at Garden Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 6
- Location: Garden Valley, ID
- Conference: 1A Long Pin
- How to Stream: Watch Here
