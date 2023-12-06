Boise State vs. CSU Bakersfield Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 6
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:39 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game at ExtraMile Arena has the Boise State Broncos (6-2) squaring off against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-4) at 8:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 70-56 victory, as our model heavily favors Boise State.
The Broncos are coming off of a 64-43 loss to Eastern Washington in their last game on Sunday.
Boise State vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho
- How to Watch on TV: Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Boise State vs. CSU Bakersfield Score Prediction
- Prediction: Boise State 70, CSU Bakersfield 56
Other MWC Predictions
Boise State Schedule Analysis
- When the Broncos beat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, who are ranked No. 160 in our computer rankings, on November 25 by a score of 68-65, it was their signature win of the year so far.
- Boise State has two losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.
- Boise State has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (four).
Boise State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 68-65 over Rutgers (No. 160) on November 25
- 63-55 at home over UC Riverside (No. 202) on November 15
- 70-53 at home over UC Davis (No. 247) on November 29
- 63-47 at home over Pepperdine (No. 299) on November 20
- 76-47 at home over Weber State (No. 312) on November 13
Boise State Leaders
- Abby Muse: 7.1 PTS, 11.1 REB, 3.8 BLK, 56.1 FG%
- Mary Kay Naro: 5.8 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 43.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)
- Natalie Pasco: 14.3 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 51.1 3PT% (24-for-47)
- Mya Hansen: 8.9 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (13-for-28)
- Elodie Lalotte: 7.1 PTS, 42.2 FG%
Boise State Performance Insights
- The Broncos average 64.0 points per game (215th in college basketball) while giving up 53.5 per contest (33rd in college basketball). They have a +84 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.5 points per game.
