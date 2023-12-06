Wednesday's game at ExtraMile Arena has the Boise State Broncos (6-2) squaring off against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-4) at 8:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 70-56 victory, as our model heavily favors Boise State.

The Broncos are coming off of a 64-43 loss to Eastern Washington in their last game on Sunday.

Boise State vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho

ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho How to Watch on TV: Stadium

Boise State vs. CSU Bakersfield Score Prediction

Prediction: Boise State 70, CSU Bakersfield 56

Other MWC Predictions

Boise State Schedule Analysis

When the Broncos beat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, who are ranked No. 160 in our computer rankings, on November 25 by a score of 68-65, it was their signature win of the year so far.

Boise State has two losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.

Boise State has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (four).

Boise State 2023-24 Best Wins

68-65 over Rutgers (No. 160) on November 25

63-55 at home over UC Riverside (No. 202) on November 15

70-53 at home over UC Davis (No. 247) on November 29

63-47 at home over Pepperdine (No. 299) on November 20

76-47 at home over Weber State (No. 312) on November 13

Boise State Leaders

Abby Muse: 7.1 PTS, 11.1 REB, 3.8 BLK, 56.1 FG%

7.1 PTS, 11.1 REB, 3.8 BLK, 56.1 FG% Mary Kay Naro: 5.8 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 43.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

5.8 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 43.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Natalie Pasco: 14.3 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 51.1 3PT% (24-for-47)

14.3 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 51.1 3PT% (24-for-47) Mya Hansen: 8.9 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (13-for-28)

8.9 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (13-for-28) Elodie Lalotte: 7.1 PTS, 42.2 FG%

Boise State Performance Insights

The Broncos average 64.0 points per game (215th in college basketball) while giving up 53.5 per contest (33rd in college basketball). They have a +84 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.5 points per game.

