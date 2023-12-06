The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-4) play the Boise State Broncos (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at ExtraMile Arena. It starts at 8:30 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Boise State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho
  • TV: Stadium
Boise State vs. CSU Bakersfield Scoring Comparison

  • The Roadrunners put up an average of 62.5 points per game, 9.0 more points than the 53.5 the Broncos allow.
  • CSU Bakersfield has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 53.5 points.
  • Boise State is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 62.5 points.
  • The 64.0 points per game the Broncos average are 7.2 fewer points than the Roadrunners allow (71.2).
  • Boise State is 2-0 when scoring more than 71.2 points.
  • CSU Bakersfield is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 64.0 points.
  • This season the Broncos are shooting 41.3% from the field, only 0.3% lower than the Roadrunners concede.
  • The Roadrunners shoot 37.0% from the field, 3% higher than the Broncos allow.

Boise State Leaders

  • Abby Muse: 7.1 PTS, 11.1 REB, 3.8 BLK, 56.1 FG%
  • Mary Kay Naro: 5.8 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 43.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)
  • Natalie Pasco: 14.3 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 51.1 3PT% (24-for-47)
  • Mya Hansen: 8.9 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (13-for-28)
  • Elodie Lalotte: 7.1 PTS, 42.2 FG%

Boise State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Rutgers W 68-65 South Point Arena
11/29/2023 UC Davis W 70-53 ExtraMile Arena
12/3/2023 @ Eastern Washington L 64-43 Reese Court
12/6/2023 CSU Bakersfield - ExtraMile Arena
12/9/2023 @ BYU - Marriott Center
12/12/2023 Rocky Mountain - ExtraMile Arena

