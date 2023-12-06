How to Watch the Boise State vs. CSU Bakersfield Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:56 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-4) play the Boise State Broncos (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at ExtraMile Arena. It starts at 8:30 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Boise State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho
- TV: Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Boise State vs. CSU Bakersfield Scoring Comparison
- The Roadrunners put up an average of 62.5 points per game, 9.0 more points than the 53.5 the Broncos allow.
- CSU Bakersfield has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 53.5 points.
- Boise State is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 62.5 points.
- The 64.0 points per game the Broncos average are 7.2 fewer points than the Roadrunners allow (71.2).
- Boise State is 2-0 when scoring more than 71.2 points.
- CSU Bakersfield is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 64.0 points.
- This season the Broncos are shooting 41.3% from the field, only 0.3% lower than the Roadrunners concede.
- The Roadrunners shoot 37.0% from the field, 3% higher than the Broncos allow.
Boise State Leaders
- Abby Muse: 7.1 PTS, 11.1 REB, 3.8 BLK, 56.1 FG%
- Mary Kay Naro: 5.8 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 43.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)
- Natalie Pasco: 14.3 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 51.1 3PT% (24-for-47)
- Mya Hansen: 8.9 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (13-for-28)
- Elodie Lalotte: 7.1 PTS, 42.2 FG%
Boise State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Rutgers
|W 68-65
|South Point Arena
|11/29/2023
|UC Davis
|W 70-53
|ExtraMile Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Eastern Washington
|L 64-43
|Reese Court
|12/6/2023
|CSU Bakersfield
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ BYU
|-
|Marriott Center
|12/12/2023
|Rocky Mountain
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
