The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-4) play the Boise State Broncos (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at ExtraMile Arena. It starts at 8:30 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Boise State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho

ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho TV: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Boise State vs. CSU Bakersfield Scoring Comparison

The Roadrunners put up an average of 62.5 points per game, 9.0 more points than the 53.5 the Broncos allow.

CSU Bakersfield has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 53.5 points.

Boise State is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 62.5 points.

The 64.0 points per game the Broncos average are 7.2 fewer points than the Roadrunners allow (71.2).

Boise State is 2-0 when scoring more than 71.2 points.

CSU Bakersfield is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 64.0 points.

This season the Broncos are shooting 41.3% from the field, only 0.3% lower than the Roadrunners concede.

The Roadrunners shoot 37.0% from the field, 3% higher than the Broncos allow.

Boise State Leaders

Abby Muse: 7.1 PTS, 11.1 REB, 3.8 BLK, 56.1 FG%

7.1 PTS, 11.1 REB, 3.8 BLK, 56.1 FG% Mary Kay Naro: 5.8 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 43.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

5.8 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 43.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Natalie Pasco: 14.3 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 51.1 3PT% (24-for-47)

14.3 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 51.1 3PT% (24-for-47) Mya Hansen: 8.9 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (13-for-28)

8.9 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (13-for-28) Elodie Lalotte: 7.1 PTS, 42.2 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boise State Schedule