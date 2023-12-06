Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Canyon County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Canyon County, Idaho today, we've got what you need.
Canyon County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wilder High School at Cascade High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 6
- Location: Cascade, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hagerman at Victory Charter High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 6
- Location: Nampa, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jerome High School at Nampa High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 6
- Location: Nampa, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parma High School at Nampa Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 6
- Location: Nampa, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
