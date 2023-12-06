Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
If you live in Clark County, Idaho and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clark County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clark County High School at Lima High School
- Game Time: 5:55 PM MT on December 6
- Location: Lima, MT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.