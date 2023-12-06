Collin Sexton and the rest of the Utah Jazz will be matching up versus the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 2, Sexton posted 25 points and five assists in a 118-113 win versus the Trail Blazers.

Below, we break down Sexton's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Collin Sexton Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 12.6 12.9 Rebounds -- 2.6 3.1 Assists 3.5 3.2 3.7 PRA -- 18.4 19.7 PR -- 15.2 16 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Sexton's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Collin Sexton Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, Sexton has made 4.3 field goals per game, which accounts for 10.5% of his team's total makes.

Sexton is averaging 3.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Sexton's Jazz average 103.6 possessions per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams, while the Mavericks are one of the league's slowest with 102.9 possessions per contest.

The Mavericks give up 118 points per game, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 46.8 rebounds per game, the Mavericks are the 29th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Mavericks have given up 27.7 per game, 27th in the NBA.

The Mavericks are the 15th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Collin Sexton vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/6/2023 25 10 0 1 0 0 0 1/28/2023 19 12 2 1 2 0 1 11/2/2022 31 19 3 3 1 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.