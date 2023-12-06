Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fremont County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Fremont County, Idaho today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fremont County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Fremont High School at Aberdeen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 6
- Location: Aberdeen, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
