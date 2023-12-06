Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Fremont County, Idaho today? We've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fremont County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Fremont High School at Aberdeen High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 6
  • Location: Aberdeen, ID
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

