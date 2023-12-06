Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Idaho County Today - December 6
Dec. 6, 2023
In Idaho County, Idaho, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Idaho County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grangeville High School at Salmon River High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM PT on December 6
- Location: Riggins, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clearwater Valley High School at Kamiah High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 6
- Location: Kamiah, ID
- Conference: White Pine Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
