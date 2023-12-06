Wednesday's game that pits the Idaho State Bengals (3-4) against the Utah Valley Wolverines (3-4) at Reed Gym has a projected final score of 62-53 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Idaho State, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on December 6.

In their last game on Sunday, the Bengals secured a 55-52 win over Air Force.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Idaho State vs. Utah Valley Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Reed Gym in Pocatello, Idaho

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Idaho State vs. Utah Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: Idaho State 62, Utah Valley 53

Other Big Sky Predictions

Idaho State Schedule Analysis

On November 15, the Bengals claimed their signature win of the season, a 70-64 victory over the UCSB Gauchos, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 142) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Bengals are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most defeats.

The Bengals have two wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 33rd-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Idaho State 2023-24 Best Wins

70-64 at home over UCSB (No. 142) on November 15

55-52 over Air Force (No. 198) on November 26

Idaho State Leaders

Kacey Spink: 7.0 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.0 STL, 28.6 FG%

7.0 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.0 STL, 28.6 FG% Laura Bello: 9.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 STL, 41.9 FG%

9.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 STL, 41.9 FG% Maria Dias: 10.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

10.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Tasia Jordan: 8.7 PTS, 37.1 FG%

8.7 PTS, 37.1 FG% Sophia Covello: 6.3 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

Idaho State Performance Insights

The Bengals average 56.0 points per game (314th in college basketball) while allowing 60.7 per outing (118th in college basketball). They have a -33 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 4.7 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.