The Idaho State Bengals (3-4) battle the Utah Valley Wolverines (3-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Idaho State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Reed Gym in Pocatello, Idaho

Reed Gym in Pocatello, Idaho TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Idaho State vs. Utah Valley Scoring Comparison

The Wolverines score just two fewer points per game (58.7) than the Bengals allow (60.7).

Utah Valley has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 60.7 points.

Idaho State has a 2-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 58.7 points.

The Bengals put up 56 points per game, just 3.4 fewer points than the 59.4 the Wolverines allow.

Idaho State has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 59.4 points.

Utah Valley has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 56 points.

The Bengals are making 35.7% of their shots from the field, 3.7% lower than the Wolverines concede to opponents (39.4%).

Idaho State Leaders

Kacey Spink: 7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2 STL, 28.6 FG%

7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2 STL, 28.6 FG% Laura Bello: 9.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 STL, 41.9 FG%

9.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 STL, 41.9 FG% Maria Dias: 10.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

10.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Tasia Jordan: 8.7 PTS, 37.1 FG%

8.7 PTS, 37.1 FG% Sophia Covello: 6.3 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

Idaho State Schedule