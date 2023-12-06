The Utah Jazz (6-11), on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at American Airlines Center, battle the Dallas Mavericks (11-6). The game starts at 8:30 PM ET.

Jazz vs. Mavericks Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV:

Jazz Players to Watch

John Collins delivers 14.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game for the Jazz.

Jordan Clarkson is putting up 18.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest. He's making 41.4% of his shots from the field and 31.2% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.

Talen Horton-Tucker is putting up 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. He is making 37.8% of his shots from the floor and 29.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Kelly Olynyk is putting up 7.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He is draining 57.0% of his shots from the field.

The Jazz are getting 9.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Keyonte George this year.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic posts 31.1 points, 7.9 assists and 8.0 boards per game.

Kyrie Irving posts 24.6 points, 4.1 boards and 5.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 16.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 42.0% from the field and 38.4% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made treys per game (fifth in NBA).

Dereck Lively averages 8.1 points, 1.3 assists and 7.5 rebounds.

Grant Williams averages 9.8 points, 1.6 assists and 3.6 boards.

Jazz vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison

Mavericks Jazz 119.5 Points Avg. 114.2 118.1 Points Allowed Avg. 120.6 47.1% Field Goal % 45.2% 37.4% Three Point % 35.8%

