The Utah Jazz (7-13) are underdogs (by 8.5 points) to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (11-8) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5 points.

Jazz vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and KJZZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -8.5 225.5

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

Utah has played 14 games this season that have gone over 225.5 combined points scored.

Utah's games this year have had a 230.5-point total on average, five more points than this matchup's over/under.

Utah is 11-9-0 against the spread this season.

The Jazz have come away with four wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Utah has played as an underdog of +300 or more once this season and lost that game.

Utah has an implied victory probability of 25% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Jazz vs Mavericks Additional Info

Jazz vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 14 73.7% 118.2 230.3 118 236.5 233.3 Jazz 14 70% 112.1 230.3 118.5 236.5 228.9

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

Utah has gone 4-6 over its last 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.

Three of the Jazz's past 10 contests have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Utah has performed better at home (8-2-0) than away (3-7-0).

The Jazz average 5.9 fewer points per game (112.1) than the Mavericks give up to opponents (118).

Utah is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall when it scores more than 118 points.

Jazz vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Jazz and Mavericks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jazz 11-9 2-0 11-9 Mavericks 9-10 0-1 13-6

Jazz vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Jazz Mavericks 112.1 Points Scored (PG) 118.2 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 5-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-4 3-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 8-2 118.5 Points Allowed (PG) 118 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 8-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-2 6-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-2

