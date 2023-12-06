Find the injury report for the Utah Jazz (7-13), which currently has four players listed (including Lauri Markkanen), as the Jazz ready for their matchup against the Dallas Mavericks (11-8) at American Airlines Center on Wednesday, December 6 at 8:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Jazz took care of business in their last outing 118-113 in OT against the Trail Blazers on Saturday. In the Jazz's win, Collin Sexton led the way with 25 points (adding four rebounds and five assists).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jordan Clarkson SG Questionable Thigh 17.8 3.3 4.9 Lauri Markkanen PF Questionable Hamstring 23.7 8.7 1.1 Kris Dunn PG Questionable Personal 3.6 1.8 1.9 Kelly Olynyk C Questionable Shoulder 7.6 5.5 3.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Mavericks Injuries: Maxi Kleber: Out (Toe), Kyrie Irving: Questionable (Foot), Josh Green: Questionable (Elbow), Tim Hardaway Jr.: Questionable (Back), Dante Exum: Questionable (Personal)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Jazz vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and KJZZ

BSSW and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.