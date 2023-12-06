The Utah Jazz (7-13) hope to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (11-8) on December 6, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Mavericks and Jazz, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Jazz vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jazz vs Mavericks Additional Info

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz have shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points less than the 49.0% shooting opponents of the Mavericks have averaged.

Utah has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.0% from the field.

The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 20th.

The Jazz score an average of 112.1 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 118.0 the Mavericks give up.

When it scores more than 118.0 points, Utah is 3-2.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

At home the Jazz score 119.7 points per game, 15.3 more than on the road (104.4). On defense they allow 116.7 points per game at home, 3.5 less than on the road (120.2).

At home the Jazz are picking up 27.2 assists per game, 1.2 more than on the road (26.0).

Jazz Injuries