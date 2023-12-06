Sportsbooks have listed player props for Luka Doncic, John Collins and others when the Dallas Mavericks host the Utah Jazz at American Airlines Center on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and KJZZ

BSSW and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -118) 8.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: +122)

The 14.4 points Collins scores per game are 1.1 less than his prop total on Wednesday.

His rebounding average -- 8.4 -- is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Collins averages the same amount of three-pointers as his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

Keyonte George Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -135) 6.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: +116)

The 15.5-point total set for Keyonte George on Wednesday is 5.0 more points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (3.5).

George has averaged five assists per game this season, 1.5 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (6.5).

George's 1.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.9 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: +100) 9.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: +100)

Doncic has scored 31.4 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.1 points fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 8.4 -- is 1.1 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (9.5).

Doncic's year-long assist average -- 8.4 per game -- is 1.1 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (9.5).

Doncic has knocked down 3.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

