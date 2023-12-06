Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jerome County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Jerome County, Idaho, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jerome County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Butte County Middle-High School at Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 6
- Location: Hazelton, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jerome High School at Nampa High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 6
- Location: Nampa, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
