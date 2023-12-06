John Collins' Utah Jazz take the court versus the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent time on the court, a 118-113 win over the Trail Blazers, Collins put up 17 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

With prop bets available for Collins, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

John Collins Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 14.4 13.8 Rebounds 8.5 8.4 8.8 Assists -- 0.9 0.9 PRA -- 23.7 23.5 PR -- 22.8 22.6 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.5



John Collins Insights vs. the Mavericks

Collins has taken 11.4 shots per game this season and made 5.5 per game, which account for 12.5% and 13.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

Collins is averaging 3.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.6% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Collins' Jazz average 103.6 possessions per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams, while the Mavericks are one of the league's slowest with 102.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Mavericks are ranked 22nd in the league, conceding 118.0 points per game.

Giving up 46.8 rebounds per contest, the Mavericks are the 29th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Mavericks allow 27.7 assists per game, 27th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Mavericks are 15th in the league, allowing 12.6 makes per game.

John Collins vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 34 18 10 1 4 0 2 1/18/2023 34 19 5 3 3 2 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.