Keyonte George and the Utah Jazz hit the court versus the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

George, in his most recent game (December 2 win against the Trail Blazers), put up 21 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Let's break down the prop bets available for George, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Keyonte George Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 10.5 13.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 4.2 Assists 6.5 5.0 5.3 PRA -- 18.8 23.2 PR -- 13.8 17.9 3PM 2.5 1.6 2.0



Looking to bet on one or more of George's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Keyonte George Insights vs. the Mavericks

George is responsible for attempting 10.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.5 per game.

George is averaging 5.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.4% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

George's opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 102.9 possessions per game, while his Jazz average 103.6 per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams.

The Mavericks are the 22nd-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 118 points per game.

On the boards, the Mavericks are ranked 29th in the league, giving up 46.8 rebounds per contest.

Conceding 27.7 assists per game, the Mavericks are the 27th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Mavericks are 15th in the league, allowing 12.6 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.