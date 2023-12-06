Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lemhi County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Lemhi County, Idaho today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lemhi County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Salmon High School at Leadore School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 6
- Location: Leadore, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.