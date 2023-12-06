If you live in Lincoln County, Idaho and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lincoln County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Glenns Ferry High School at Shoshone High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 6

7:30 PM MT on December 6 Location: Shoshone, ID

Shoshone, ID Conference: Snake River

Snake River How to Stream: Watch Here

Dietrich High School at Hansen High School