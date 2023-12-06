The Utah Jazz (7-13) are underdogs (by 8.5 points) to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (11-8) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET.

Jazz vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and KJZZ

BSSW and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Jazz vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 121 - Jazz 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Mavericks (- 8.5)

Mavericks (- 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-8.8)

Mavericks (-8.8) Pick OU: Over (227.5)



Over (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 233.4

The Jazz (11-9-0 ATS) have covered the spread 47.4% of the time, 7.6% more often than the Mavericks (9-10-0) this year.

Dallas hasn't covered the spread as an 8.5-point favorite or more this season, while Utah covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more 100% of the time.

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2023-24, Dallas does it more often (68.4% of the time) than Utah (55%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Jazz are 4-12, while the Mavericks are 10-4 as moneyline favorites.

Jazz Performance Insights

The Jazz are 21st in the NBA in points scored (112.1 per game) and 25th in points conceded (118.5).

In 2023-24, Utah is third-best in the league in rebounds (47.3 per game) and seventh in rebounds allowed (42.3).

This season the Jazz are ranked eighth in the NBA in assists at 26.6 per game.

In 2023-24, Utah is worst in the NBA in turnovers committed (16.9 per game) and 24th in turnovers forced (12.2).

At 13.5 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc, the Jazz are 10th and 23rd in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

