Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Minidoka County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:39 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Minidoka County, Idaho today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Minidoka County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Minico High School at Mountain Home High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM MT on December 6
- Location: Mountain Home, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.