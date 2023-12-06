Top Nuggets vs. Clippers Players to Watch - December 6
The Denver Nuggets (14-7) and the Los Angeles Clippers (9-10) are scheduled to square off on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Michael Porter Jr. is one of the players to watch.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Clippers
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSC, ALT
Nuggets' Last Game
On Saturday, in their last game, the Nuggets fell to the Kings 123-117. With 36 points, Nikola Jokic was their high scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|36
|13
|14
|2
|1
|1
|Reggie Jackson
|20
|1
|8
|1
|0
|2
|Aaron Gordon
|17
|7
|3
|0
|1
|1
Clippers' Last Game
The Clippers were victorious in their previous game versus the Warriors, 113-112, on Saturday. Paul George was their leading scorer with 25 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Paul George
|25
|6
|6
|1
|0
|4
|James Harden
|21
|5
|9
|1
|0
|2
|Kawhi Leonard
|20
|8
|7
|1
|0
|2
Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Clippers Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Clippers Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Clippers Odds/Over/Under
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic posts 29 points, 12.8 boards and 9.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Porter puts up 17.4 points, 8 boards and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Aaron Gordon averages 13.4 points, 7.2 boards and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 49.5% from the floor.
- Reggie Jackson's numbers for the season are 13.6 points, 4.5 assists and 2.4 boards per game.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's numbers for the season are 11.2 points, 2 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 45.1% from the field and 40.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
Clippers Players to Watch
- George's averages for the season are 23.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists, making 44.3% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 triples per game (10th in league).
- Kawhi Leonard contributes with 21.8 points per game, plus 6 boards and 3.4 assists.
- Russell Westbrook averages 12 points, 6.6 boards and 5.3 assists, making 43.5% of his shots from the floor.
- Ivica Zubac gets the Clippers 11.8 points, 9 boards and 0.8 assists per contest, plus 0.1 steals and 1.5 blocks.
- The Clippers get 15.7 points per game from James Harden, plus 4.4 boards and 6.4 assists.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|DEN
|24.9
|10.2
|10.4
|1.3
|0.8
|0.8
|Paul George
|LAC
|23.4
|6.3
|4.8
|1
|0.2
|3.3
|Michael Porter Jr.
|DEN
|18.7
|8.2
|1.9
|0.6
|0.7
|3.2
|Kawhi Leonard
|LAC
|22.4
|6.4
|3
|1.9
|0.9
|1.8
|Reggie Jackson
|DEN
|16.7
|3
|5.5
|0.7
|0.3
|2
|James Harden
|LAC
|16.6
|4.2
|7.3
|1.6
|0.5
|2.7
