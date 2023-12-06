The Utah Jazz, Ochai Agbaji included, face the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent time out, a 118-113 win over the Trail Blazers, Agbaji had six points.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Agbaji, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ochai Agbaji Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 5.8 7.1 Rebounds 3.5 2.7 3.2 Assists -- 1.1 1.2 PRA -- 9.6 11.5 PR -- 8.5 10.3 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Agbaji's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ochai Agbaji Insights vs. the Mavericks

Agbaji is responsible for attempting 5.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 4.8 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 8.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.2 per game.

The Jazz average the seventh-most possessions per game with 103.6. His opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.9 possessions per contest.

The Mavericks are the 22nd-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 118 points per game.

The Mavericks concede 46.8 rebounds per contest, ranking 29th in the league.

The Mavericks are the 27th-ranked team in the league, giving up 27.7 assists per game.

Conceding 12.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Mavericks are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Ochai Agbaji vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 26 6 1 2 1 0 0 2/6/2023 13 3 0 0 1 0 0 1/28/2023 18 4 3 0 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.