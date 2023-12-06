Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Owyhee County, Idaho today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Owyhee County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Rimrock Senior High School at Murtaugh High School