Panthers vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:46 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Florida Panthers (14-8-2) will try to halt a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Dallas Stars (14-6-3) on December 6 at 7:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Panthers vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Panthers (-120)
|Stars (+100)
|6
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have been a moneyline favorite 14 times this season, and have gone 10-4 in those games.
- Florida has gone 10-4 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter (71.4% win percentage).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Panthers' implied win probability is 54.5%.
- Florida and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 12 of 24 games this season.
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars won the only game they played as an underdog this season.
- Dallas has played as an underdog of +100 or more once this season and won.
- The implied probability of a win by the Stars, based on the moneyline, is 50.0%.
- Dallas has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 12 of 23 games this season.
Panthers vs Stars Additional Info
Panthers vs. Stars Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Stars Total (Rank)
|72 (21st)
|Goals
|78 (13th)
|61 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|65 (6th)
|14 (23rd)
|Power Play Goals
|15 (19th)
|15 (13th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|9 (2nd)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- In its last 10 games Florida has gone 5-4-1 overall, with a 6-4-0 record against the spread.
- Three of Florida's last 10 games went over.
- The average amount of goals in the Panthers' past 10 games is 0.5 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- During their past 10 games, the Panthers' goals per game average is 0.9 lower than their season-long average.
- The Panthers are ranked 21st in the NHL with 72 goals this season, an average of 3.0 per contest.
- The Panthers have given up the fourth-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 61 (2.5 per game).
- The team is ranked 11th in goal differential at +11.
Stars Advanced Stats
- The Stars went 5-3-2 in its past 10 contests, including a 4-6-0 line against the spread during that span.
- In its past 10 contests, Dallas has hit the over seven times.
- The Stars total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals greater than the 6 total listed for this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Stars and their opponents are scoring 1.3 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.2 goals.
- The Stars have the league's 13th-ranked scoring offense (78 total goals, 3.4 per game).
- The Stars' 65 total goals allowed (2.8 per game) are the sixth-fewest in the NHL.
- Their eighth-best goal differential is +13.
