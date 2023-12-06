Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shoshone County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:33 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Shoshone County, Idaho? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shoshone County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kellogg High School at Moscow High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 6
- Location: Moscow, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
