Player prop betting options for Karl-Anthony Towns, Victor Wembanyama and others are available in the Minnesota Timberwolves-San Antonio Spurs matchup at Target Center on Wednesday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSN, and BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs Spurs Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: +136) 2.5 (Over: +130)

The 23.5 points prop bet over/under set for Towns on Wednesday is 1.3 more than his season scoring average (22.2).

He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (9.0) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (8.5).

Towns has averaged 3.1 assists per game, 0.4 less than Wednesday's assist over/under (3.5).

Towns has made 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -164) 2.5 (Over: -106)

Wednesday's points prop for Anthony Edwards is 26.5. That is 0.3 more than his season average.

He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 5.5.

Edwards has averaged 5.0 assists this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet on Wednesday.

He has made 2.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his prop bet total for Wednesday.

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 14.5 (Over: -114) 11.5 (Over: -132)

The 13.3 points Rudy Gobert scores per game are 1.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

His rebounding average of 11.6 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (11.5).

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -135)

Wembanyama is averaging 19.3 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.2 lower than Wednesday's prop total.

His rebounding average of 9.7 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (8.5).

Wembanyama averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than Wednesday's over/under.

Wembanyama averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -115) 1.5 (Over: -128)

Wednesday's points prop bet for Keldon Johnson is 15.5 points. That is 1.1 fewer than his season average of 16.6.

He has averaged 1.0 more rebound per game (6.5) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (5.5).

Johnson has averaged 4.1 assists per game this year, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (3.5).

Johnson's 1.9 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

