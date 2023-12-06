Walker Kessler and his Utah Jazz teammates face off versus the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.

Kessler, in his last game, had 12 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in a 118-113 win over the Trail Blazers.

In this article we will break down Kessler's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Walker Kessler Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 10.5 9.2 Rebounds 8.5 7.9 Assists -- 0.7 PRA -- 17.8 PR -- 17.1



Walker Kessler Insights vs. the Mavericks

Kessler has taken 7.2 shots per game this season and made 4.1 per game, which account for 5.1% and 6.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

Kessler's Jazz average 103.6 possessions per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams, while the Mavericks are one of the league's slowest with 102.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Mavericks are ranked 22nd in the NBA, allowing 118 points per contest.

The Mavericks concede 46.8 rebounds per contest, ranking 29th in the league.

The Mavericks concede 27.7 assists per game, 27th-ranked in the NBA.

Walker Kessler vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/6/2023 27 13 9 1 0 3 1 1/28/2023 25 14 11 2 0 5 0 11/2/2022 4 0 0 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.