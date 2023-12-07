Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ada County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Ada County, Idaho is happening today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Ada County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Fremont High School at Cole Valley Christian School
- Game Time: 4:55 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Ririe, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridgevue High School at Timberline High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Boise, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbia High School at Boise High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Boise, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Capital High School at Emmett High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Emmett, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meridian Senior High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Kelly High School at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Boise, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eagle High School at Rocky Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vision Charter School at Compass Charter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Meridian, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
