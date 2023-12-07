High school basketball action in Ada County, Idaho is happening today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Ada County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

South Fremont High School at Cole Valley Christian School

Game Time: 4:55 PM MT on December 7

4:55 PM MT on December 7 Location: Ririe, ID

Ririe, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Ridgevue High School at Timberline High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 7

7:30 PM MT on December 7 Location: Boise, ID

Boise, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Columbia High School at Boise High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 7

7:30 PM MT on December 7 Location: Boise, ID

Boise, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Capital High School at Emmett High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 7

7:30 PM MT on December 7 Location: Emmett, ID

Emmett, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Meridian Senior High School at Mountain View High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 7

7:30 PM MT on December 7 Location: Meridian, ID

Meridian, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Kelly High School at Centennial High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 7

7:30 PM MT on December 7 Location: Boise, ID

Boise, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Eagle High School at Rocky Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 7

7:30 PM MT on December 7 Location: Meridian, ID

Meridian, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Vision Charter School at Compass Charter High School