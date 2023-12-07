Will Alexander Wennberg Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 7?
Can we anticipate Alexander Wennberg lighting the lamp when the Seattle Kraken face off with the New Jersey Devils at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Alexander Wennberg score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)
Wennberg stats and insights
- In three of 26 games this season, Wennberg has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Devils yet this season.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has a 7.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 87 total goals (3.8 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.4 hits and 11.6 blocked shots per game.
Wennberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:17
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:21
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|20:43
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|19:28
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:51
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|14:48
|Home
|W 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|17:54
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|15:14
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|17:08
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Kraken vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
