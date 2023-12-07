Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bannock County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:32 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
In Bannock County, Idaho, there are attractive high school basketball games on the docket today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Bannock County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marsh Valley High School at Firth High School
- Game Time: 10:35 AM MT on December 7
- Location: Ririe, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marsh Valley High School at Ririe High School
- Game Time: 10:35 AM MT on December 7
- Location: Ririe, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pocatello High School at Highland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Pocatello, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
