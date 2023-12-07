Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Boise County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Boise County, Idaho, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Boise County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Salmon River High School at Horseshoe Bend High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Horseshoe Bend, ID
- Conference: 1A Long Pin
- How to Stream: Watch Here
