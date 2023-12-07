Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bonneville County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Bonneville County, Idaho, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Bonneville County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Madison High School at Bonneville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Idaho Falls, ID
- Conference: High Country Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skyline High School at Rigby High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Rigby, ID
- Conference: High Country Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
