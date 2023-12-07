If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Bonneville County, Idaho, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Bonneville County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Madison High School at Bonneville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 7

7:30 PM MT on December 7 Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Idaho Falls, ID Conference: High Country Conference

Skyline High School at Rigby High School