In the upcoming matchup against the New Jersey Devils, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Brandon Tanev to find the back of the net for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Brandon Tanev score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Tanev stats and insights

Tanev has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Devils yet this season.

Tanev has zero points on the power play.

He has a 15.4% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 87 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.4 hits and 11.6 blocked shots per game.

Tanev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:15 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:02 Away L 2-0 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 3:37 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 14:51 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:59 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:29 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:46 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:49 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 14:15 Home L 5-1 10/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:07 Away L 4-1

Kraken vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

