Will Brian Dumoulin Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 7?
In the upcoming matchup versus the New Jersey Devils, which starts at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Brian Dumoulin to score a goal for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brian Dumoulin score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Dumoulin stats and insights
- Dumoulin has scored in two of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Devils yet this season.
- Dumoulin has no points on the power play.
- He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 87 total goals (3.8 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.4 hits and 11.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Dumoulin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:01
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|13:51
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|14:17
|Home
|W 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:39
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:44
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:15
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kraken vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.